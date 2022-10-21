A FESTIVAL set up in memory of a much-loved father who died in 2016 will return for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday.

MathewFest was organised by the friends and family of Mathew Harvey, who died on December 2, 2016, after suffering with his mental health.

Mr Harvey played in several rock and cover bands, and his friends and family described him as “the life and soul of the party”.

The event – which aims to raise awareness of depression and male suicide – has previously raised around £18,000 for good causes.

A sponsored run/walk/cycle event was held starting at the Open Hearth pub on October 8, with almost 60 people taking part and volunteers from the Samaritans helping to ensure everything ran smoothly.

And on Saturday at 7pm at Pontypool United RFC, the main event will be held – featuring Mr Harvey’s old band The Zeds, with members Craig Jenkins, Lee Jenkins, Colin Parsons and Steven Hall performing.

MathewFest has been organised in memory of Mathew Harvey. Picture: Family photo.

Tickets for the third MathewFest are £6, including entertainment, a free raffle ticket for a luxury hamper and a buffet.

“For me, this event needed to take part for two main reasons,” said Craig Jenkins.

“Firstly, to celebrate the life and memory of Mathew, and secondly to raise the awareness of depression and male suicide.

“There is simply not enough done to tackle this awful disease. This is one of the reasons why we chose Samaritans in Wales as our charity because of the amazing support they provide for anyone going through a difficult time in their life.

“You would never think Mathew was going through what he was going through and I can only hope that following MathewFest, even if we make one person pick up the phone and call Samaritans, then we have made a difference.”

Clair Harvey, Mr Harvey’s sister-in-law, said: “Craig Jenkins, Mathew’s best friend, came up with the idea of holding this fundraiser in memory of Mathew and to raise awareness of mental health.

“As Mathew’s family we were delighted with Craig’s idea, as it made us feel that something good was coming out of something so bad.

“The sponsored event was a wonderful day, the weather was beautiful and there was an amazing atmosphere.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid, the event has been postponed for the last few years, so it was lovely getting together again and being able to remember Mathew.

“The Covid pandemic has unfortunately also been the cause of mental health issues in so many people, so it is more important now than ever that we raise the importance of mental health and encourage people to seek help if they need it.

“There are so many wonderful organisations that are just at the other end of the phone, The Samaritans are just one of many organisations who are there to talk or simply to listen.”

As well as the festival, a 2023 calendar is on sale for £10, with a portion of the proceeds going to MathewFest. The calendar was put together by local photographer – and South Wales Argus Camera Club member – Stuart John Baldwin, and features pictures of the Torfaen area.

You can find out more by searching MathewFest on Facebook or by visiting samaritanscommunity.enthuse.com/pf/mathewfest-2022.