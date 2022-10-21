THE role of Newport City Council leader could be shared by two people in the future.

A proposed change to the council's constitution - the legal document guiding the authority on its decision-making process - would mean senior councillors would be allowed to job-share.

The plans were revealed in a report presented to the council's Democratic Services Committee on Tuesday, October 18.

If the proposals are approved, the role of leader and cabinet member positions could be shared. The report states that job-sharing aims to increase diversity and promote a work-life balance.

Two members would have to put themselves forward and state that they want to share the role of leader, for a job-share situation to occur. It is up to the leader - current Cllr Jane Mudd - to decide if cabinet positions are shared, but there would be a maximum of 13 cabinet members.

Despite having two people in a role, they share a vote, because it is still one position.

At the meeting, Gareth Price, head of law and standards, said: “Two cabinet members have a single vote between them. They both have to agree as to how their vote will be made.

“If they don’t agree the vote wouldn’t be counted.”

Currently the position of cabinet member for social services is shared by two councillors, Cllr Stephen Marshall and Cllr Jason Hughes.

Mr Price said the council is “essentially playing catch-up” as two members are already job-sharing. He added: “Ideally we would have consulted the public on this. Unfortunately, we have to have this document in place as soon as possible.”

The report was supported by the democratic services committee and will now go to council for a final decision. If approved, amendments will be made to part two, article seven of the council’s constitution.