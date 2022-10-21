A DRUGS boss and his lieutenant were jailed for a combined total of 14 years after police smashed their “highly organised” cocaine supply operation.

Jamie Adams, 31, and his deputy Matthew Edwards, 36, both from Tredegar, were part of a gang trafficking the class A drug in the Gwent Valleys.

The duo had more than £125,000 paid directly into their bank accounts from clients, Newport Crown Court heard.

Adams had a turnover of £119,555.82 in his Monza and NatWest accounts while Edwards had a turnover of £7,246.77 in his TSB account.

There were more than 200 credits made by known drug users into these accounts.

Adams would supply Edwards with “large quantities of class A drugs” and he would then sell them on to addicts and arrange for payment to be made.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said: “Both defendants were part of an organised crime group involved in a conspiracy to supply cocaine.

“The operation was highly organised.

“Jamie Adams played a leading role in this operation and has substantial links and control over others in the chain.

“There was significant planning involved.

“Matthew Edwards played a leading role and had a functional role within the chain.

“When police raided his home officers found him hiding in the spare bedroom.”

Both defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering.

Adams has previous convictions for possession of cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for four years in 2016.

He is currently serving a 14-month prison sentence for dangerous driving.

Edwards had nine previous convictions for 15 offences but none that were relevant to this case.

Stuart John, representing Adams, said his client was “not at the top of the chain”.

Anthony O’Connell, for Edwards, said the defendant had “played a lesser role”.

Judge Shomon Khan said: “You were both conspiring together to traffic drugs.”

Adams, formerly of Tredegar, was jailed for nine years.

Edwards, of Gwent Way, Tredegar, was locked up for five years and three months.

Both defendants are due to face a proceeds of crime hearing.