POLICE have appealed for help to find a Barry teenager, who has not been seen since last Monday.
Seren, who is 17, was last seen in Barry on Monday, October 17.
She is described as 5ft 3ins and has black hair and a nose piercing. When she was last seen she was wearing a white coat, cream joggers and white trainers.
Seren has links to Cardiff.
If you have seen her or know where she might be, report information at https://orlo.uk/r3Qhs or via 101, quoting reference *353296.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here