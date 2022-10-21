POLICE have appealed for help to find a Barry teenager, who has not been seen since last Monday.

Seren, who is 17, was last seen in Barry on Monday, October 17.

Missing Seren <i>(Image: South Wales Police)</i>

She is described as 5ft 3ins and has black hair and a nose piercing. When she was last seen she was wearing a white coat, cream joggers and white trainers.

Seren has links to Cardiff.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, report information at https://orlo.uk/r3Qhs or via 101, quoting reference *353296.