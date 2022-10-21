ROADWORKS and rail improvements are likely to cause some disruption across Newport and Gwent this weekend.

The A465 Heads of the Valleys Road is set for a full closure in both directions from 7am until 7pm on Saturday, between the Brynmawr roundabout and the Glanbaiden roundabout.

On the M4, ongoing roadworks at the Prince of Wales Bridge (the second Severn crossing) are only likely to cause "slight" disruption for travellers.

On the M48 Severn Bridge, there are continuing maintenance works which may also lead to some delays for traffic.

In Newport, temporary lane closures will be in effect along the A4042 in both directions near Grove Park roundabout and Harlequin roundabout this weekend.

There'll be temporary traffic lights in Brynglas Road on Sunday, at the junction with Malpas Road.

Telecoms contractors will be laying cables at the junction of Chepstow Road and Corporation Road, in Caerleon Road, in East Usk Road, and in Clarence Place on Sunday, meaning there'll be temporary traffic lights in these areas, too.

Rail passengers can also expect some disruption this weekend.

The Ebbw Vale line will be closed for nine days, from Saturday.

Network Rail said the closure would allow its crews to "deliver enhancements to stations and track upgrades".

This will include the extension of platforms at Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations, as well as the replacement and installation of a new railway bridge at Newbridge.

There'll also be around half a kilometre of new track laid near Crosskeys station.

The line will be fully closed for nine days from October 22 up to and including October 30, with no train services running.

During this time, Transport for Wales (TfW) will provide a replacement bus service between Ebbw Vale Town and Cardiff Central and passengers are urged to check before travelling at www.tfw.wales or on the mobile app.

There will also be a full road closure on Bridge Street as engineers work to fully replace the railway bridge at Newbridge.

Bridge Street will be closed from 11pm on Friday, October 21 to 5am on Monday, October 31 with a fully signposted diversionary route in place.