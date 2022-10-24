Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Oliver Anthony Gullick was born on February 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing an impressive 10lb 2oz. He is the first child of Chantelle Shelley and Peter Gullick, of Newport.

Peyton Molleen Russon was born on August 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Aaliyah Oliver and Perry Russon, of Newport, and her sibling is Hardin, three.

Ollie Moore was born on August 11, 2022, at home weighing 5lbs 3oz. His home birth was unplanned and he was delivered by his maternal Nanny, Tracey Carpenter, while he other Nanny, Tracy Thomas assisted with the 999 call handler giving advice on delivery. Mum and dad are Emma Evans and Jamie Moore, of Brynithel, and his big brother is Pablo Moore, four.

Arthur John Heffernan was born five days early on August 19, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 9oz. He is the first child of Kaysie Costin and Elliot Heffernan, of Ebbw Vale.

Jack Anthony Stirling was born on September 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 2oz. His parents are Amy Lewis and Wayne Stirling, of Newport, and his siblings are Evan, 15, Libby, 13, and Megan, 12.

Hudson Larcombe was born eight weeks early on July 29, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing just 3lb 9oz. His parents are Abigail Larcombe and Joseph Lord, of Newport, and his big brothers are Noah, three, and Archie, who is almost two. Hudson spent 24 days in the NICU at the Grange but is now "happy and healthy" at home.