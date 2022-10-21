A GIANT angel sculpture made from 100,000 knives created as part of a campaign highlighting the impact of violence on people's lives will visit Newport next month.

The 27ft Knife Angel will be on show at Friars Walk from Wednesday, November 2, as a reminder of the devastating effects of violence and aggression.

The impressive sculpture was commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, and created by artist Alfie Bradley, and has been on show in towns and cities around the UK.

Gwent police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “The Knife Angel is a reminder for us all of the devastating impact that violence and aggression can have on communities.

“To prevent violent crime, we need to start at the earliest opportunity. The Knife Angel's visit to Gwent is an opportunity for us to engage with our residents, particularly children and young people.

“It will equip them with the tools that will help keep them, their friends, and families safe. I would encourage residents from Gwent to come and pay the Knife Angel a visit during November.”

As part of the Knife Angel's visit to Newport, a programme of events will be held targeted at children and young people across Gwent.

Gwent Police chief constable Pam Kelly said: “Hosting the Knife Angel in Gwent is an honour and a privilege.

"This statue stands to remind us of all of the importance to raise awareness of knife and violent crime and I encourage as many people as possible to visit this wonderful sculpture.

“I hope its presence will lead to more conversations in our communities about the impact knife crime has on both victims and their families.

“In an attempt to help reduce the risk of these crimes across Gwent. I would like to say a huge thank you to those who have helped bring it to Gwent.”

The Knife Angel is made of knives surrendered at amnesties across the UK and has messages of hope from the families of victims engraved into its wings.

Leader of Newport City Council Cllr Jane Mudd said: “An important part of both preventing and dealing with the impact of violence and aggression is education and discussion.

“Special workshops and the extension of work already taking part in schools is a key part of this campaign. I am sure that such a striking piece of art will prompt many discussions.”