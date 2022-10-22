IT IS still "too early to tell" if the reopening of Chepstow high street has made a positive impact on the town, according to the council, with locals also mixed in their reactions.

The deputy leader of the council, who represents a ward encompassing the high street, has also said that he is "pleased" to report that there is "no obvious congestion" in the town.

Chepstow high street reopened to traffic back in August this year, following a public consultation held by Monmouthshire County Council.

The council pedestrianised the road in June 2020 to help enable social distancing and support outdoor trading during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, at a meeting of full council on July 27 this year, councillors voted to re-open the street to vehicles from Monday, August 8.

More than two months on, the council say there have been strong views in favour of re-opening the high street to vehicles and strong views against.

"Last March more than 2,000 people in Chepstow participated in a public consultation and a substantial majority, more than 80 per cent, gave the view that they wanted the high street re-opened to vehicles," a council spokesperson said.

"This council’s cabinet supported the public view when it agreed to re-open the high street to vehicles."

The council say it will continue to monitor all the data on footfall, town centre uses and vacancy rates in the high street.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, deputy leader and elected representative of the Chepstow Castle ward which includes the high street, said: “It is too early to identify any trends in spending which have followed the re-opening.

"I am pleased that the flow of traffic through the town is modest with no obvious congestion.

"The town continues to be an attractive destination for visitors but the cost of living crisis is bound to have an impact on spending.

"We continue to engage with residents and visitors as we consider how to develop the bright future that Chepstow deserves.

"I would encourage everyone to support the wonderful shops and businesses in Chepstow, it is a beautiful town.”

Opinion among locals is mixed, with some saying they are disappointed at the reopening and others welcoming the council's decision.

Malcolm Tyler said that he used to enjoy being able to walk up the high street with having to look out for cars or other traffic.

"I am not as mobile these days," he said.

"It was a sense of more freedom, having it closed.

"I liked it like that, but it has seemed busier since it opened so who can say?"

Clair Salford described the reopening as "great".

"It makes getting to the other side of town from down by the station so much easier," she said.

"It means that everyone doesn't have to queue at Larkfield, or by Moor Street.

"There's still queues by Tesco and up by Larkfield, but it has helped."

However, she said she worried that the building of more houses in the area would worsen such traffic, regardless of whether the high street remained open or not.