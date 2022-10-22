WINTER is a white, male lionhead rabbit who is looking for a new home.

He was born in 2020 and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Winter came into us in September 2022. He is an extremely friendly rabbit who is fantastic at being handled. Winter loves a cuddle and is one of our most tolerant rabbits.

"Winter is originally from Pets At Home and was a little timid to begin with within his previous home.

"After coming out of his shell, he turned into a lovable character who trusted his owners. He can occasionally stamp his feet and grunt when in his hutch but he does not do this when he is in a large, open space.

"We have been told by his previous owner that he was very set in his routine and loves to spend time outdoors on the grass. He can also be a little fussy with food and hay but once he finds something he loves, he will not leave it alone!

"Winter has never been around young children but we believe he would be fine around them.

"He has never lived in a household with a dog or a cat. He has lived with another rabbit in the past but the previous owner has informed us that he can be very dominant around other animals."

The spokesman said: "We have been informed by Winter's previous owner that he has always suffered from flea issues. They had tried many treatments but they always kept coming back sadly.

"Since Winter has been in with us, he has been treated with Xeno Spot-on - this was unsuccessful. The vets then recommended that we try Rabbit Advantage Spot-On. He was treated with this on September 13 and no live fleas have been found since. Due to Winter having such a thick coat, he has been brushed thoroughly to remove any flea dirt left over."

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/