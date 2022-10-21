A CHILD rapist was jailed for more than 12 years for sexually assaulting an underage schoolgirl after grooming her.

Paedophile Matthew Wreford, 42, from Newport, was told by a judge he is a dangerous offender who poses a “high risk” to teenage girls.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had told the girl he loved her.

After Wreford was arrested, police seized his mobile phone and found sexual messages he had sent to his victim on social media before he raped her.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said: “The defendant had told her, “Send me pictures baby” and asked her, “Do you feel loose?”

Examination of Wreford’s internet browsing history revealed an interest in teenage girls.

When the defendant was first interviewed by detectives he “denied any form of sexual activity”.

Mr Broadstock added: “There had been grooming behaviour and there was also a significant disparity of age.”

The defendant, of Torridge Road, Bettws, pleaded guilty to rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

He had 17 previous convictions for 26 offences, including public disorder.

There were none for sexual offences.

Stuart John, representing Wreford, said: “He has taken some responsibility for his actions.

“The defendant entered guilty pleas at his plea and trial preparation hearing.

“He will be in prison for many years to come.

“The defendant does feel genuine remorse.”

Mr John added how Wreford was hoping to “make substantial changes” while he serves his custodial sentence and had sought help on sex offender programme.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: “You told your victim not to tell anyone because you would go to prison if she did.

“You were under the influence of alcohol.”

Wreford was made the subject of an extended prison sentence of 12 years and six months.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.