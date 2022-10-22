NINE Blaenau Gwent residents have had their cases heard in court recently.

The defendants were in court for speeding, driving through a red light, and for not identifying drivers alleged to have committed an offence.

Their cases were heard in Cardiff and Bath.

LUKE MILES, 23, of King Street in Cwm, has been banned after being caught doing 52mph in a 30mph zone in a Mercedes.

A speed camera caught Miles going over the limit heading northbound on North Road in Cardiff on February 13.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £350 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 6.

He was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £35 surcharge, and was handed a discretionary driving ban for 28 days.

JOHN MALCOLM RATCLIFFE, 79, of Regent Street in Llanhilleth, has been fined for driving through a red light.

Ratcliffe was caught driving through a red traffic light on the A4320 Easton Way in Bristol on February 10.

The offence was proved at Bath Magistrates' Court using the single justice procedure on Thursday, September 1.

Ratcliffe was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points put on his licence.

ALWYN JONES, 38, of Bryn Terrace in Blaina, was ordered to pay £816 after not identifying the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to been speeding near Merthyr Tydfil.

The offence related to a van going at 51mph on the A465 between Dowlais and Cefn-Coed-Y-Cwmmer on May 5 – where the limit was 40mph.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 29.

Jones was fined £660, and also must pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. He also had six points put on his licence.

ADAM LLOYD NOBLE, 26, of Park View Street in Waunlwyd, admitted speeding in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Noble was clocked doing 49mph in the 40mph zone on the A465 between Baverstock and Hirwaun on April 21.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 21.

Noble also had to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, as well as having three points put on his licence.

JAMIE GLYNNE DAVIES, 45, of Waundeg in Nantybwch, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 after not identifying the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to been speeding near Aberdare.

The offence related to a Isuzu pick-up truck going at 52mph on the A465 between Hirwaun and Baverstock on April 10 – when the limit was 40mph.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 1.

Davies was fined £660, and also must pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. He also had six points put on his licence.

DAMIAN JONES, 42, of Clos Lon Fawr in Beaufort, was caught speeding in a Ford Mondeo in Bridgend.

Jones admitted being caught on the westbound A48 at Stormy Down on December 17 last year doing 57mph in a 50mph zone.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 6.

Jones was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

KAYLEIGH DAVIES, 34, Heather Close in Sirhowy, must pay £816 after not identifying the driver of a Mercedes which was alleged to been speeding near Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The offence related to a vehicle going at 54mph on the A465 between Hirwaun and Baverstock on April 2 – when the limit was 40mph.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 2.

Davies was fined £660, and also must pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. She also had six points put on his licence.

MANDY CALLIGHAN, 56, of Tor Y Crug in Rassau, has been fined more than £200 for speeding in a Lexus in Merthyr Tydfil.

Callighan was caught doing 37mph down the 30mph High Street in Dowlais on April 22.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 21.

She was fined £220, and must pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Callighan also had three points added to her licence.

SEAN MARTIN McDONOUGH, 58, of Brace Avenue in Abertillery, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after speeding in Swansea.

McDonough was caught doing 35mph on the 30mph Carmarthen Road on April 11.

The offence was proved at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court using the single justice procedure on Wednesday, September 7.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He was also handed three points on his licence.