WITH autumn in full flow, Natural Resources Wales has set out its top five picks for a seasonal walk - with one Gwent route making the list.

The wonders of Whitestone near Chepstow made the list due to colourful autumn colours from the viewpoints over the Wye Valley.

National Resources of Wales specialist advisor, estate recreation and access promotion, Mary Galliers believes autumn is the perfect time to visit these sites.

She said: “The air is crisp, and the colours are sharp in autumn, making it the perfect time of year to enjoy spectacular views and stunning scenery.

“Autumn is also a great time for visiting sites that have been busier during the summer months.

“The best way to appreciate the array of seasonal colours is on foot but an autumn walk isn’t just for enjoyment.

“People who are active and enjoy the outdoors are more likely to have longer, healthier and happier lives.”

The walks include shorter, level woodland walks ideal for families with young children and a steep climb to a viewpoint in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Every walk is waymarked and graded to give an indication of its difficulty, and there is an information panel at the start of the route.

Here are National Resources of Wales top five places for an autumn walk.

Wonders of Whitestone, Chepstow

Soak up the autumn colours from the viewpoints over the Wye Valley on the Wonders of Whitestone, near Chepstow

Lady Mary’s Walk, near Llanrwst

Saviour the views of Conwy Valley clothed in seasonal colours on the Lady Mary’s Walk, near Llanrwst.

Crychan Forest, Llandovery

Enjoy autumns rich palette on the walk through Crychan Forest on the Nant y Dresglen Trail, near Llandovery

Craig Cerrig Gleisiad a Fan Frynych National Nature Reserve, Brecon

Climb through heather and bilberry to a cairn with views of Pen y Fan on the Bluestone Walk, Craig Cerrig Gleisiad a Fan Frynych National Nature Reserve, near Brecon.

Minwear Walk, near Haverfordwest

In the autumn months, the colours of the red oak and beech trees in the woodlands are a spectacular sight.