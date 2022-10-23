FOR decades, numerous youngsters have succumbed to the temptation of pushing their fingers into the holes in the pillars of the Westgate Hotel.

We had all, probably, been regaled with stories of the Chartist attack on the Westgate, and of the musket balls that had penetrated the building during the battle.

For a long time, the people of Newport had confidently believed that this version of history was correct. But in recent years, some historians began to suggest that the holes had merely been drilled into the pillars to attach railings or gates, and had nothing to do with the events of 1839.

So, were these tales based on truth or myth?

The portico and its pillars are all that remain of the ‘second’ Westgate Inn of 1779, and now stand hidden inside the entrance to the current building.

Malpas Court primary school pupils (L-R) Tryston Mills aged 10 Jordan Matthew aged 9 and Benjamin Bond aged 10 outside the Westgate Hotel during the 174th anniversary of the Chartist Uprising in Newport.

It was this coaching inn that was to witness a pitched battle between Welsh Chartists and the soldiers of Queen Victoria 60 years later.

The portico was removed from the old building on Wednesday, September 17, 1884.

The Monmouthshire Merlin reported on September 19 that, "… in the pillar that suffered the most on the occasion of the Chartist riots the workmen came across several roughly-made bullets, one with a nail driven through the centre of it"

The newspaper added that, "…the bullets have doubtless lain where they were found ever since the memorable attack on the hotel 45 years ago".

Three days later the Weekly Mail confirmed that, in one of the pillars, three bullets had been found.

Schoolchildren react to shots fired outside the Westgate Hotel during the 174th anniversary of the Chartist Uprising in Newport.

This was confirmed by W N Johns in his book, The Chartist Riots at Newport: November 1839, published in 1889.

He wrote: "There were found four roughly-made bullets or slugs, which had evidently lain in the interior of the pillars since the day of the attack on the building - 45 years before."

The historical evidence appears to suggest, then, that the musket holes are indeed real.

The pillars, which are actually made of wood, were originally located outside the entrance door, and it seems they may have been rotated when re-erected on the inside of the new building.

All of this suggests that the pillars were in the direct line of fire in 1839 and that they still bears the scars of gunfire.

Emily Brunnock aged 10 from St Josephs primary school leads the chants outside the Westgate Hotel during the 174th anniversary of the Chartist Uprising in Newport.

Newport Museum’s collections and engagement officer Oliver Blackmore has recently been in contact with both Cadw and a leading forensics and firearms expert, who has now completed a detailed examination of the holes.

The results of this work will soon provide a definitive answer to this conundrum.

Our Chartist Heritage hopes that these forensic results will be revealed at the annual Chartist Convention held at Newport Cathedral on November 5, when Mr Blackmore and the historian, Ray Stroud, will speak on this topic.

Other speakers on the day include: Dr Victoria Clarke, who will be talking about the Northern Star newspaper; Colin Thomas, who will discuss Putting Welsh History on Television; Sylvia Mason will introduce her new book, Mary Frost; while Fatma Nur Aksoy will talk about her role in the Welsh Youth Parliament.

Guy Hamilton will also report on James Stephens, the Chepstow Chartist, while there will be a short musical performance of Treason.

The entrance to the Westgate Hotel in 1994

