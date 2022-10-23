THE WYE Valley and surrounding area are well known for being a paradise for foodies - boasting many top-end restaurants and a popular food festival in Abergavenny each year.

With that in mind, we have had a look at the top restaurants in the area (and slightly further afield) as rated by leadingrestaurants.co.uk

Leadingrestaurants.co.uk looks at awards such as Michelin stars, AA rosettes and more to judge the eateries.

Here are the top 10, in reverse order.

10 - The Raglan Arms, Usk

Boasting one AA rosette, the country gastropub has been rated 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.3/5 on Google.

9 - Rafters, Celtic Manor, Newport

Rafters also boasts one AA rosette. Part of the Celtic Collection at the Celtic Manor, it boasts views over the famous golf course and is rated 4/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.4/5 on Google.

8 - The Angel Hotel, Abergavenny

The Angel has two AA rosettes and is located in the centre of the town which has become something of a foodie Mecca in recent times.

The Angel aims "to provide simple, good quality food with an approach that involves choosing the freshest and finest ingredients".

It boasts ratings of 4/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.2/5 on Google.

7 - Restaurant 1861, Abergavenny

Also with two AA rosettes, 1861 is rated 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.4/5 on Google.

"We feel that Monmouthshire is now a real foodie destination, and hope to live up to the excellent standard that already exists in the area," they say on their website.

6 - Newbridge on Usk, Usk

Temporarily closed, the Newbridge is another restaurant on this list which is part of the Celtic Collection.

It has 4/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.5/5 on Google.

From July this year the restaurant has been temporarily closed, according to a spokesperson.

5 - Steak On Six, Celtic Manor, Newport

Another with two AA rosettes, Steak on Six has been rated 4/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.6/5 on Google.

It is another of the Celtic Manor's Celtic Collection restaurants.

4 - The Stonemill, Monmouth

The Stonemill has two AA rosettes, is rated 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.7/5 on Google.

On their website, they put their success down to "our dedication in sourcing the best, fresh, local produce, the hard work and commitment from all staff involved and constantly listening to our customers".

And now the top three - starting with, at three - Gem42, Newport

Fittingly, Gem42 has three AA rosettes and is the only restaurant on this list within Newport city centre.

It is also the only Italian restaurant on the list, boasting a Tripadvisor score of 5/5 and 4.9/5 on Google.

2 - The Walnut Tree, Abergavenny

This is where the Michelin stars start to come into play.

The Walnut Tree has one star, as well as three AA rosettes.

With 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.7/5 on Google, the Walnut Tree has been known as a food-lovers destination since the early 1960s.

The Michelin Guide describes The Walnut Tree as “an iconic restaurant with an illustrious past.

"Its location in the rolling borderlands of Wales makes it a destination kind of a place and its loyal band of regulars is testament to the quality of the cooking."

1 - The Whitebrook, Whitebrook

Rated at #1, The Whitebrook sits in the picturesque village of the same name.

It has one Michelin star and four AA rosettes and is run by well-known chef Chris Harrod.

With 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.7/5 on Google, the Whitebrook is another well-established foodie destination in the region.

The head chef and his team prepare original dishes using locally sourced food flavoured with freshly foraged herbs and plants to "create the surrounding valley on the plate".