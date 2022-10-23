AT A time when many businesses are struggling with ever-rising energy bills and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, one hair salon in Ridgeway is bucking the trend by celebrating 30 years - and counting - in business.

Classy Cutz in Ridgeway Avenue first opened its doors on October 14, 1992, and celebrated three decades in business earlier this month and has celebrated its 30th birthday this month with cupcakes and prosecco.

Over the past 30 years the salon - owned and run by Sharon Staples - has built up a peerless reputation not only for its top-quality hair styling, but also as a focal point in the surrounding community.

Sharon Staples (centre) with her team of colleagues.

Mrs Staples said it was "unbelievable" the business had hit the 30-year milestone.

"Time goes so quick," she said. "I have got a brilliant team around me and it has been good the past couple of years. Covid it made it hard, but we got through it.

“We are like a family in here, we had prosecco and cupcakes last week to celebrate and we are going to have a separate celebration for the salon in January.

"I would like to thank my amazing team who are my friends also - they are absolutely wonderful, so supportive and caring, loyal, and hardworking every single day.”

Cupcakes celebrating Classy Cutz's 30th birthday

Letina Hider has been working at the salon for 22 years and has nothing but positive things to say.

She said: “Sharon is a good boss who is fair and always here for us. Ee are like a little family here and the clients are great, it’s a nice place to work.

Colleague Allana Heath, from Newport added: “It’s a privilege to work for Sharon, I have been working here for six years and we are all very proud of Sharon.”

Looking back on the past 30 years, Mrs Staples added: “The biggest thank you goes to all our fabulous clients for your continued support making the salon the success that it is today.

“We couldn’t have done it without you, you are all like friends to us all and we love seeing you every time you come to the salon, so many laughs and fun over the years.”