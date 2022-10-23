THIS selection of pictures takes us back to 2012 and Monmouth Carnival when the crowds came out to enjoy the colourful parade in the sunshine.
Monmouth Ladies Netball Team
Hogwarts float from Millbrook Garden Centre
A Hogwarts float
Crowds at the event
Members of Monmouth Youth Football Club
Tribute to London 2012 Olympics
Bobbies on the beat looking for a body to go with the head of an owl
Owen Walters (centre) with Megan Millard and Freya Phillips
The cast of Savoy Youth Theatre's production of Cinderella
L-R: Scarlett Harris, Fee DeBruler, Stephanie Harris from the Savoy Theatre
Izzy Russell-Smith and Caitlin Watts in a Stunning Ventres racing car
L-R: Janet Parker, Ian Nolan, David Tovey, Angela Betley
Spirit of Monmouth Lucy Howells
Crowds at the event
