THIS selection of pictures takes us back to 2012 and Monmouth Carnival when the crowds came out to enjoy the colourful parade in the sunshine.

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED MONMOUTH LADIES NETBALL TEAM

Monmouth Ladies Netball Team

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED HOGWARTS FROM MILLBROOK GARDEN CENTRE

Hogwarts float from Millbrook Garden Centre

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED HOGWARTS

A Hogwarts float

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED MORE CROWDS

Crowds at the event

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED MEMBERS OF MONMOUTH FOOTBALL CLUB

Members of Monmouth Youth Football Club

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED OLYMPICS TILL GOING STRONG FROM A FLOAT

Tribute to London 2012 Olympics

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED LOCAL CONSTABULARY LOOKING FOR A BODY TO GO WITH THE HEAD OF THE OWL

Bobbies on the beat looking for a body to go with the head of an owl

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED OWEN WALTERS [CENTRE] WITH MEGAN MILLARD AND FREYA PHILLPS [RT

Owen Walters (centre) with Megan Millard and Freya Phillips

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED THE SAVOY YOUITH THEATRE WITH ITS LATEST CINDERELLA

The cast of Savoy Youth Theatre's production of Cinderella

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED FROM left SCARLETT HARRIS FEE DeBRULER AND STEPHANIE HARRIS FROM THE SAVOY THEATRE

L-R: Scarlett Harris, Fee DeBruler, Stephanie Harris from the Savoy Theatre

L-R: Scarlett Harris, Fee DeBruler, Stephanie Harris from the Savoy Theatre

L-R: Scarlett Harris, Fee DeBruler, Stephanie Harris from the Savoy Theatre

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED IZZY RUSSELL- SMITH AND CAITLIN WATTS IN A STUNNING VENTURE RACING CAR

Izzy Russell-Smith and Caitlin Watts in a Stunning Ventres racing car

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED MONTEAS FROM L JANET PARKER IAN NOLAN DAVID TOVEY AND ANGELA BETLEY

L-R: Janet Parker, Ian Nolan, David Tovey, Angela Betley

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED SPIRIT OF MONMOUTH LUCY HOWELLS

Spirit of Monmouth Lucy Howells

South Wales Argus: MM 19.8.12 MONMOUTH CARNIVAL PICTURED SOME OF THE CROWD

