SANTA and his elves are return to Newport to spread some Christmas cheer this December in the run up to the big day.

Father Christmas will visit five locations in the city at the start of the month in the event set up by Newport Round Table, with support from the Severn Area Rescue Association.

Kevin Jordan, treasurer of Newport Round Table, said he believed the event was important as ever as the cost of living crisis sets in.

He said: “We have invited the Gwent police cadets to come along and support the event, and we are taking Santa around a lot of the estates where they won't be able to afford to see Santa.

“It’s a way for children to see Santa for free and we will be handing out sweets and selection boxes that were kindly donated to us as we want to give back to the community who help us.

“The event is allowing those kids to see him who couldn’t afford to get out and visit him, we want to bring a few smiles to children’s faces.

“Santa has a PA system to sing along with the kids, it will be a great event we try to get to those who are vulnerable.

"Last year we went to the special needs home in Rogerstone.

“It puts a lump in your throat as they are not used to seeing Santa, and they had their own private audience with Santa in the forecourt which we plan to do again.”

Here are the key dates to look out for Santa and his sleigh.