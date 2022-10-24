A DRUGS boss whose lawyer said he had a “low IQ” made £400,000 selling cocaine.
Sam Smith, 30, from Caerphilly, was jailed for more than five years this summer after he admitted a number of trafficking offences.
During his sentencing hearing in June, Ed Mitchard, representing him, told Cardiff Crown Court his client had turned to drug dealing after a business venture failed because of Covid.
“He is a well thought of young man in the community and there is disbelief generally that he finds himself in this position,” Mr Mitchard said.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile jailed for 12 years for raping underage schoolgirl
“This was not a large scale operation, a complex one involving county lines and telephone encryption, it was a relatively small scale operation.
“He was a special needs student at school and has a low IQ.
“The decision to sell class A drugs was made to get him and his family out of a hole.”
At a proceeds of crime act hearing, also held at Cardiff Crown Court, it was revealed Smith, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, profited by £400,367.10 from selling cocaine.
He has £65,537.93 in available assets which must be handed over in six months or he will serve an extra six month in jail.
His co-defendant and runner, Scott Hill, 31, of Dan y Graig, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, who was handed a suspended jail sentence in June after pleading guilty to supplying cocaine and production of cannabis, also appeared for his proceeds of crime hearing.
It emerged he had benefitted by £12,079.18 from drug dealing.
He has £1,500 which can be seized and he must surrender that amount within in six months or face three months in prison.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel