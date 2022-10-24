A DRUGS boss whose lawyer said he had a “low IQ” made £400,000 selling cocaine.

Sam Smith, 30, from Caerphilly, was jailed for more than five years this summer after he admitted a number of trafficking offences.

During his sentencing hearing in June, Ed Mitchard, representing him, told Cardiff Crown Court his client had turned to drug dealing after a business venture failed because of Covid.

“He is a well thought of young man in the community and there is disbelief generally that he finds himself in this position,” Mr Mitchard said.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile jailed for 12 years for raping underage schoolgirl

“This was not a large scale operation, a complex one involving county lines and telephone encryption, it was a relatively small scale operation.

“He was a special needs student at school and has a low IQ.

“The decision to sell class A drugs was made to get him and his family out of a hole.”

At a proceeds of crime act hearing, also held at Cardiff Crown Court, it was revealed Smith, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, profited by £400,367.10 from selling cocaine.

He has £65,537.93 in available assets which must be handed over in six months or he will serve an extra six month in jail.

His co-defendant and runner, Scott Hill, 31, of Dan y Graig, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, who was handed a suspended jail sentence in June after pleading guilty to supplying cocaine and production of cannabis, also appeared for his proceeds of crime hearing.

It emerged he had benefitted by £12,079.18 from drug dealing.

He has £1,500 which can be seized and he must surrender that amount within in six months or face three months in prison.