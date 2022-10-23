AS WE prepare to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker for the final time in this evening's Doctor Who special, we look back ten years to when a monster stepped out of the time vortex - and into Newport Market.
The Ood was spotted around Newport Indoor Market browsing the stalls and stopping at a cafe for the drink and a catch up with the local news via our pages.
It was also seen at Newport Bus Station waiting for some terrestrial transport to somewhere in the Valleys.
Luckily the South Wales Argus was there to capture the visit and you can see our pictures here.
Taking a breather and enjoying some top-quality reading material.
It looks like Blackwood wasn't safe either.
Picking up some essentials at Newport Market.
Stopping for a bite to eat at the Indoor Market.
Trying to blend in.
Not sure that's quite his style.
Anthony Jones, from Newport, and Karen Sheppard, who runs Fruits of the World in Newport, help the Ood pick up some shopping.
Shopping in Fruits of the World.
Making friends at the bus station.
All pictures: Becky Matthews.
Dr Who returns in a special episode The Power of the Doctor, broadcast at 7.30pm on BBC One on Sunday, October 23.
