A PAEDOPHILE caught with child sex abuse films and pictures told police he’d watched them accidentally while searching for adult pornography online.

Jason Fielding, aged 52, from Risca, claimed to detectives he had deleted them as soon as he came across them, Newport Crown Court heard.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said officers had found 14 category A images, the most serious kind, when they raided the defendant’s home.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile jailed for 12 years for raping underage schoolgirl

One showed a child aged as young as three or four being abused.

There were also 12 category B and 13 category C images.

Fielding, of Clarence Place, admitted three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

The offences were committed between October 2020 and December 2021.

He had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Judge Daniel Williams told Fielding: “On December 6 last year police went to your home in Risca and they recovered an iPhone, a laptop and an iPad.

“When they were looked at, indecent images of children were found and they were found within all three categories.

“I hope you understand Mr Fielding that behind each image is a real child and real abuse taking place.

“Their agony of the child could only be the greater if that child knew their abuse was being seen as a form of entertainment by people like you.”

Fielding was jailed for eight months but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work in the community and has to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Fielding must pay £530 prosecution costs and a £156 statutory victim surcharge.