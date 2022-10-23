TAKE a look around this grand home in Newport which has plenty of charm.

The "exceptionally spacious" house in the Stow Hill area of the city comes with seven double bedrooms and "substantial" floorspace, making it the perfect property for families or those looking to upsize.

Dating back to the 1880s, the period house retains some original features but has also been fitted out with mod-cons such as double glazing.

Crook and Blight of Newport are managing the sale, and have placed a guide price of £500,000 on the home.

A living room area at the Stow Hill property in Newport.

Upon arrival at the property, find the original entrance door and, in the hallway, an ornate staircase with a spindled balustrate.

The ground floor comprises a living room, a spacious kitchen and breakfast room, a study or sitting room, a dining area, library, and a shower room.

Dining room area at the Stow Hill property in Newport.

The kitchen is fitted with wall and base units, roll top work surfaces, tiled surrounds, a four-ring hob and double oven, and tiled floor.

The kitchen at the Stow Hill property in Newport.

There's also access to a large conservatory, offering garden views and French doors.

Head upstairs and find four first-floor bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. There's also a utility room and two WCs.

One of the bedrooms at the Stow Hill property in Newport.

The second floor houses another three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The conservatory at the Stow Hill property in Newport.

Outside, the "attractive" gardens include a patio area and several flower beds and shrub borders. There's also gated parking at the front of the property.

The gardens of the Stow Hill property in Newport.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01633 603929.