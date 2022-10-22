TINTERN Abbey became host to a 'fire garden' last night as part of a new family event from the team behind Wye Valley River Festival.

Despite torrential rain, crowds turned out to the see the famous building bathed in the warm glow of hundreds of paraffin torches.

There was also atmospheric music throughout to add to the experience.

Following the success of this year's summer festival, organising team Pa-Boom returned with their first autumn live show entitled Alchemy and Artistry - Tintern Abbey Fire Garden.

The show is over two nights, kicking off yesterday - Friday, October 21 - at 6pm.

Led by Dave Chadwick, who is planning to retire from live events after the Tintern show, Pa-Boom are billed as “alchemists and artists, specialists in creating fire drawings, stunning sculptural bonfires, enchanting flame filled installations and unforgettable pyrotechnic displays”.

Organised in partnership with the Welsh Government's historic environment service Cadw, Alchemy and Artistry also included live atmospheric music, plus autumnal refreshments from local suppliers.

The event will kick off each night at 6pm, with set entry times running through to the final slot at 9pm.

The show will close at 10.30pm.

Adult tickets are priced £8.50, a junior or student ticket costs £5.50, while a group ticket for two adults and up to three children is £28.00, with booking fees added to each.

Tickets and further information are available at wyevalleyriverfest.com