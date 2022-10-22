STORMS are expected to strike Gwent later this weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

It said thunderstorms are likely to hit South East Wales at around 4am on Sunday and last for around 24 hours.

There'll also be heavy rain in the area, according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office weather warning will be lifted at 5am on Monday.

It covers a large part of Britain, including parts of England east of Birmingham and south of Yorkshire.

What to expect

The Met Office said "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," the forecasting agency added.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

Forecast information accurate as of 11.30am on Saturday.