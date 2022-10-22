THE friends and family of a young nurse who died in a car accident have renewed heartfelt calls for better safety measures along the stretch of road where she lost her life.

Nurse Laurie Jones, 23, was driving home from work on October 1, 2019, when her car crashed off the B4251 on a stretch known as the Wyllie Bends, and plunged into the river below.

On Saturday, a crowd of more than 50 people gathered nearby and formed a protest march, walking solemnly along the route where Ms Jones died, calling for urgent action to make the road safer.

Marchers gathered at the Black Prince in Ynysddu before walking to the spot where Laurie Jones died in 2019. (Image: Newsquest)

At the site of the crash, her mother, Jo, paid tribute to her "quiet, kind, always pleasant, always helpful" eldest daughter.

"She loved to help, care and nurse others - it was in her soul," Mrs Jones said.

"I’m so, so proud of Laurie, I miss her every day."

Since the tragedy, Ms Jones' family has campaigned relentlessly for metal safety barriers to be installed along the Bends, to try and prevent any more fatalities - but they say Caerphilly County Borough Council's responses have so far fallen short.

Laurie Jones' friends and family, including mum Jo (in pink). (Image: Newsquest)

Leighton Reardon, Ms Jones' grandfather, said the Bends were "notorious for accidents" for a long time and the dangers of the road were well-known locally.

"On the one side, all we want is metal barriers on the bends where there’s a drop into the river," he said. "My strong belief is that they can put barriers. They say they can’t because of the bend, but to me that’s not right.

"You go all round the borough, and the roads that have got bends on have got [metal barriers] and it doesn’t cause a problem."

Caerphilly council has installed a chain-link fence at the spot where Ms Jones died, but her family says this is an inadequate protection to stop vehicles ending up in the river.

Mr Reardon called it a "chicken fence".

Leighton Reardon holds a sign criticising current road safety measures at the site of his granddaughter's fatal crash. (Image: Newsquest)

Mrs Jones added: "The council haven’t really been that engaging. We didn’t get any choice with this fencing they’ve put up. It was either do nothing or this fencing – and I still don’t feel that we’re getting anywhere."

Saturday's march was also a chance to remember Ms Jones, and participants gathered outside the Black Prince pub in Ynysddu before heading north along the B4251, some of them carrying banners bearing her photograph and messages such as "life is irreplaceable" and "the council is not listening".

A petition was passed around, urging the council to strengthen road safety at the Bends, and as the marchers set off, passing drivers beeped their horns in support of the cause.

Marchers head along the road known as the Wyllie Bends. (Image: Newsquest)

Near the spot where Ms Jones' car was found, the crowd held a minute's silence for her and for other people who have died or been seriously hurt in crashes along the route.

As well as the petition, several local councillors are organising a motion to re-evaluate the fencing that has been put up on the Bends.

One of those councillors, Kevin Etheridge, said: "I don't think that the council has done enough. We need proper safety measures.

"There should have been lots more consultation, and lots more engagement with the local residents."

Ms Jones' grandfather agreed. He said: "We’re hoping they stop, look, and listen to the residents who know best. We’re not asking for a lot."

On the turnout at the march, he added: "It means so much to think of the people who’ve turned up. Family, friends, residents from the Ynysddu ward - it’s been absolutely brilliant to see so many people turn up. It’s something that’s close to the heart."

Caerphilly County Borough Council has been contacted for comment.