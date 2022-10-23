BANK holidays are always a highlight for many of us, with the promise of a long weekend getting many through the week.

Every year, hard-working Brits get a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.

We were handed two extra bank holidays in 2022 in honour of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

One to celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee where the nation came to together to celebrate her 70-year reign and a second as the world mourned following her death on September 6 and the UK paid tribute with a state funeral 10 days later.

A number of bank holiday dates have already been confirmed for 2023, though more could be owed to us by the time 2023 comes around.

These are the 2023 bank holiday dates confirmed so far:

January 2 - New Year's Day (Substitute day)

January 3 – 2nd January (substitute day), Scotland only

April 7 - Good Friday

April 10 - Easter Monday

May 1 - Early May bank holiday

May 29 - Spring bank holiday

August 7 – Summer bank holiday, Scotland only

August 28 – Summer bank holiday, England and Wales only

November 30 – St Andrew’s Day, Scotland only

Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 26 - Boxing Day

If a bank holiday is on a weekend, a ‘substitute’ weekday becomes a bank holiday, normally the following Monday.

Further bank holidays could still be added to the 2023 calendar, with “all options” still on the table for a possible bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.