A CLEANING expert has revealed why you should not make your beds in the morning, warning of the disgusting impact this could have.

Mrs D, known for her tips and tricks for keeping a clean house, has been sharing the warning with her followers on social media.

She stressed that it was important to let beds “breathe” in the morning, before making them.

During the nights, hot and damp sheets attract beg buds and dirt, which is then trapped inside the bedding when beds are made first thing in the morning.

Instead, she says, you should leave the covers off for some time after waking up.

Writing on Instagram, Mrs D said: “It seems a lot of people get up and make the bed straight away. This is something you need to stop doing.

“Get out of bed and throw the duvet back and let your bed breathe.

"During the night we not only sweat but we also shed skin, and this is a magnet for dust mites and bed bugs.

"They love damp and humid areas, and some people only let their bed breathe in the summer and think that you don't need to do this in the winter because of the cold weather.

"But this isn't true. With central heating being on in the winter it can attract dust mites/bed bugs just as much as in the summer months.

"So, by making your bed first thing every morning you are trapping all that damp air and helping dusts mites/bed bugs breed (sounds horrible, but it's true)."

She added: "I know it's nice to see your bedroom looking clean and fresh and of course we lead busy lives, which means it's easy to make the bed before you go to work.

"But doing, this will help a lot. If you don't have an hour in the morning, leave it 'til you get home, and make the bed then... at least you know it's had a good airing."