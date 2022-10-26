A DRINK driver was caught when he was more than four times the legal limit.
Derrick George, 57, from Pontypool, was arrested on High Street, Abersychan, in a Citroën Berlingo on September 14, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
He admitted drink driving with 150 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath
George, of Davis Close, Riverside, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
The defendant must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
