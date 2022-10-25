A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KACI MILLS, 21, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on July 7.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

KEIRON KING, 22, of Dewberry Grove, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, on September 26.

He was fined £260 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £104 surcharge.

DANIEL BRAKSPEAR, 39, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, was fined £80 after he admitted cultivating a cannabis plant on March 4.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of four cannabis plants and seven bags of cannabis.

MORE NEWS: Drugs boss with ‘low IQ’ made £400k selling cocaine

DARREN JENKINS, 50, of Forge Lane, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Bridge Street, Newbridge, on June 29.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MOHAMMED AZID, 35, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Commercial Road on June 24.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £48 surcharge.

NIGEL ANTHONY BODINGTON, 63, of Glasllwch Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT COUNSELL, 30, of Oswald Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL HALE, 57, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.