THREE people have appeared in court this month for environmental offences.

The defendants were all sent to court in separate cases for offences involving the disposal of waste.

Roqiya Saeed, of Livingstone Place, Newport, was convicted the city's magistrates' court after pleading guilty to one charge of depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit.

The 39-year-old was caught depositing household waste at a site in Chepstow Road on October 11 last year, court records show.

Saeed was fined £200 for the offence and also ordered to pay court costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Also appearing in court recently was Newport man James Stock, 55, who admitted dumping items on land in the city's Usk Way.

The offence was committed on July 29 and involved Stock depositing "a wooden cabinet and a quantity of plastic refuse bags and their contents".

He was convicted of one charge of depositing controlled waste without an environmental permit.

Stock, of Helford Square in the city, appeared before magistrates in Cwmbran, where he was fined £80 and also ordered to pay £50 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Finally, Abertridwr man Daniel Richards was convicted of the same offence by Cwmbran magistrates.

The 24-year-old left storage sacks, carpet, plant pots, paint tins, a parasol and roads curbs on land at Nelson Mountain, in Caerphilly county borough.

Richard, whose address was given to the court as Cefn Llan, pleaded guilty to the offence, which was committed on February 26.

He was fined £100, and ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.