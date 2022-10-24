THE Welsh Government says this year's Covid booster programme is on track, despite figures showing uptake so far has been lower than previous rounds.

Currently, all adults aged 50 and over are being invited for another dose of a coronavirus vaccine, as well as people of all ages in at-risk groups, health and care workers, and care home residents.

The booster programme began on September 1 and the government said everyone eligible for a jab will have been invited by December.

As we approach the end of October, figures show the number of people who have been vaccinated is quite low in many groups.

While more than half of care home residents (57.6 per cent) have received their booster jab, the figure for care home staff is much lower, at 17.4 per cent.

The "severely immunosuppressed" uptake level is 24.8 per cent.

In the NHS, just 9.7 per cent of eligible healthcare workers have had their autumn vaccine.

And for adults of retirement age or older, the figure is 18.8 per cent.

Despite the seemingly low numbers - in the first rounds of jabs in 2021, Wales boasted some of the highest vaccination rates in the world - the Welsh Government said it was not worried.

A spokesperson said: “The roll-out of the autumn booster is progressing as expected. We expect everyone who is eligible to be offered an appointment by the end of November.

“Coronavirus has not gone away and vaccination is our best defence against it. Tens of thousands of people are being vaccinated every week – it’s never too late to have your Covid vaccine if you haven’t had it already.”