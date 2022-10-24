LANE closures will be in force on the M4 in Newport this week for bridge improvement works.
The eastbound carriageway of the motorway will have lanes one and two closed overnight on Monday and Tuesday.
The closures will be in effect from 9pm until 6am on both nights, near Junction 28 (Tredegar Park).
This is so roadworks can be carried out on the Ebbw River Bridge.
The project involves "bridge strengthening, resurfacing and lining works", Traffic Wales said.
"This will improve safety on this part of the M4 and reduce the risk of unplanned closures," the agency added.
The wider Ebbw River Bridge project has been going on since the spring and is expected to end this autumn.
