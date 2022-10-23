OAKWOOD theme park in West Wales has been evacuated following reports of a medical emergency.

A Wales Air Ambulance helicopter was seen in the vicinity of the Treetops rollercoaster ride.

Police are also at the scene and one visitor said there is a 'sombre' atmosphere at the park.

The air ambulance, which has now left the park, was seen near the Treetops ride. The small roller-coaster, which makes its way through woodland, has a top speed of around 22mph and stands just over 26 feet high.

The evacuation of the park began shortly after the Air Ambulance landed.

Oakwood staff have been taking the names of visitors so they can be refunded their entrance money, the Western Telegraph reports.