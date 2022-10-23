THERE have been reports of a major emergency services presence in a Newport neighbourhood this afternoon.
There were widespread reports from the Moorland Park and Broadmead Park area in the east of the city of a swarm of blue lights at around 4pm on Sunday.
Police and ambulance vehicles were seen, and an air ambulance helicopter was also called in.
It is understood the majority of those emergency service vehicles have since left, and nothing has been confirmed as to the nature of the incident.
