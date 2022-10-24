A MEMBER of a drugs gang who flooded the streets of Gwent with amphetamine made more than £100,000 but has just over £1,000 left.

Michael Pipe was the salesman unloading the class B drug after it was shipped to the Caerphilly area from Liverpool.

The 31-year-old was jailed for four years at Cardiff Crown Court last year following his guilty plea to conspiracy to supply amphetamine.

He was back in court to face a proceeds of crime act hearing when it was revealed he profited by £106,772.62 from drug dealing.

Pipe, of Brynteg, Bedwas, Caerphilly, only has £1,308.91 in available assets which can be seized.

He must hand that amount over within 28 days or face an extra two months in prison.