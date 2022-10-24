Jodie Whittaker has shared her top tip to the next Doctor following her emotional regeneration during Sunday's BBC centenary special.

The thirteenth Doctor gave a moving farewell in the feature-length episode which saw her fighting Daleks, Cybermen and the Master.

'The Power Of The Doctor' episode saw clashes on a futuristic space bullet train, seismologists disappearing on present-day Earth, and the court of the Russian Tsar in 1916 falling under a malign influence.

The 90-minute epic also saw the return of a few familiar faces from the classic and new Doctor Who eras to the delight of many fans.

If you haven't seen the Doctor Who special yet, this is your spoiler warning.

"This is yours for the taking."



Jodie Whittaker shares her top tip for the next Doctor ahead of her final #DoctorWho adventure #BBC100



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Yn9Iz2AYmc pic.twitter.com/CJg9cIXzap — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 23, 2022

Fans were reunited with some incredible guest stars including Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding who reprised their roles as 1980s companions Ace and Tegan.

However, viewers were also surprised by appearances from former Doctors including the first Doctor David Bradley (taking over from William Hartnell) as well as Pete Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann.

One of the biggest surprises of the episode was Whittaker's Doctor Regenerating into the popular 10th Doctor David Tennant rather than Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as previously indicated.

How long was Jodie Whittaker the Doctor?





Whittaker, who has also starred in Broadchurch, Journeyman, St Trinian's and more, has starred as the adventurous Time Lord since 2017.

As the first woman to play the role, Jodie took over from Scottish actor Peter Capaldi who played the Time Lord from 2013-2017.

Speaking with the BBC about her time on the series, Jodie revealed what she would miss most about playing the Doctor, she said: "There were four seasons, there was heartbreak, there was fear and there was loss, but my overriding emotion was excitement.

"I felt like the over-riding thing the Doctor brought was curiosity and excitement.

"Obviously fear, rage and all those things, but the thing that encapsulated my Doctor the most was that bouncing into things, and that really fed into my evening and my weekend and my year."

When asked what her top tip for the next Doctor would be, the 13th Doctor said simply and profoundly: "This is yours for the taking."

What was Jodie Whittaker's last line on Doctor Who during her regeneration?





The Doctor's final line marks a special moment for fans as it encapsulates the essence of that Doctor while also giving them a fitting farewell.

Some of the most memorable one-liners include heartbreaking David Tennant's "I don't want to go" and Christopher Eccleston's nod to his iconic catchphrase: "...You were fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. And do you know what? So was I."

For the 2022 regeneration, Jodie Whittaker brought a fun-filled and heartwarming take to the line, saying: “The blossomiest blossom. That’s the only sad thing. I want to know what happens next. Right then, Doctor Whoever-I-am-about-to-be. Tag, you’re it.”

Why is David Tennant returning to Doctor Who?





David Tennant originally starred in Doctor Who as the tenth Doctor from 2005, taking over from Christopher Eccleston, until 2010 when he handed over the Tardis keys to Matt Smith.

Since leaving the Tardis, Tennant returned as the Time Lord in the 50th-anniversary special 'The Day of the Doctor' in 2013.

He was also revealed to be reprising his role, alongside fan favourite Catherine Tate as Donna Noble for the 60th anniversary airing next year.

However, the beloved actor made a surprise return on Sunday as the 14th incarnation after previously playing the 10th Doctor.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today show on Monday, October 24, David Tennant admitted to being “worried before I got there that it might be difficult to get in the groove again”.

The process was “weirdly, weirdly straightforward”, adding: “We’ve managed to keep the essence of where the story goes.”

Tennant continued: “There's bit of a precedent in this show that all Doctors maybe turn up for a special now and again, but usually in cohort with the current team, so to get another run round the park was a little joy I never saw coming.

“What a lovely, lovely thing to get to revisit something that was such a wonderful, happy, significant time in my life. Doctor Who runs through my life as if through a stick of rock... It’s a show that I loved as a small child – I grew up up obsessed with it – and then to be part of the show, to go on that journey and to come back to it now when I thought it was a memory, it’s like being given the loveliest present. It’s been an absolute joy.

Doctor Who returns in 2023 - See trailer

He will return as the Doctor for three episodes in November 2023 as part of the celebrations alongside former showrunner Russell T Davies.

A brief teaser for the specials was released on Sunday and hints at the debut of Ncuti Gatwa, who will overtake Tennant as the 15th incarnation of the character.

David Tennant also opened up about the Sex Education star portraying the Time Lord: “The world has a very exciting Doctor to look forward to.”

"How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!"



Russell T Davies has his say on THAT moment - and what's next for #DoctorWho



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/yhNAqCMtoR — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the former showrunner said in a statement released by the BBC: “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun."

Ncuti is expected to take over the Tardis during his first episode airing over the festive period in 2023.