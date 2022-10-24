TWO soccer hooligans were jailed after making aeroplane gestures “mocking” the tragic death of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Kevin Ellis, 60, and his son Kane Ellis, 20, were among Millwall fans goading Cardiff City supporters over Sala who died in a plane crash in 2019.

Two match day stewards who tried to stop the gestures were attacked by the father and son and other Millwall thugs in what a judge described as “vile tribalism”.

Emiliano Sala when he signed for Cardiff City in January 2019

Five other hooligans who waded into the violence at the Cardiff City Stadium were handed suspended prison sentences.

Prosecutor Tom Roberts said: “To insult and antagonise Cardiff City supporters of opposition clubs have taken to making aeroplane gestures by raising their arms like the rings of an aeroplane.

“This is a reference to the tragic case of Emiliano Sala in a plane crash.

“There is zero tolerance to this behaviour during matches and the stewards went in to eject the fans making the gestures.

“Kevin Ellis told the stewards that if any of them touched his son he would “smash him” or “f****** do him”.

Match day stewards Robin Smith and Stephen Healey were punched and kicked at the match on 21 August last year, Newport Crown Court heard.

They were also told they would be stabbed in the “ugly scenes” during the second half of the Championship match which Cardiff won 3-1.

Seven Millwall fans were arrested after police issued photographs of the violence in the grandstand at the stadium.

Kevin Ellis was seen in video footage punching a defenceless steward on the ground at least 12 times. His son was filmed throwing six punches and aiming a kick at a steward.

Butcher Kevin Ellis, who works in a shop just a mile from Millwall’s stadium, was jailed for 12 months and banned from attending all soccer matches for eight years.

Kane Ellis was sent to a young offenders’ institute for nine months and given a six-year football banning order.

The pair, from Catford, London, both admitted affray.

Cory Ellis, 19, of Thornsbeach Road, Catford, London, Conor Barton, 33, of Ermine Crescent, Stilton, Peterborough, Joe Down, 35, of Hazel Drive, Erith, Kent, Mitchell Wilcox, 21, of Vicarage Close, Rochester, and ex-soldier Darren Grieveson, 47, of Diamond Crescent, Swindon, Wiltshire, also admitted affray and were given suspended sentences and banned from attending matches.

Judge Daniel Williams told all seven defendants: “In the second half Cardiff took the lead and witnesses describe the atmosphere within the Millwall contingent changing.

“A number of Millwall supporters were seen to mock the tragic death of Emiliano Sala.

“This type of vile tribalism has blighted football for years.

“The inevitable result was to inflame other Millwall fans who turned on the stewards who soon found themselves surrounded by hostile and aggressive hooligans and hopelessly outnumbered.

“Why did they find themselves in that situation? Because they had the temerity to challenge those who taunted others about the tragic death of a young footballer.

“You were mindlessly assaulting men who were simply doing their job.”

The judge said he was able to give suspended sentences to five of the defendants because they were of good character, had an impressive record of employment or family responsibilities.

Striker Emiliano Sala had just joined Cardiff City for £15 million from French club Nantes when he was killed when the Piper Malibu light aircraft he was a passenger in crashed into the sea off the Channel Islands.

His body was discovered four days later.