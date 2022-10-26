HERE'S the latest round of pictures of Newport pupils on their first day at school.

Featured are reception class children from St Patrick's R.C. Primary School, St Mary's RC Primary School, Marshfield Primary School, Langstone Primary School and Bryn Bach Nursery.

Reception class children from Gwent featured in the newspaper throughout last week and early this week. For a copy of the paper call: 01633 777185.

South Wales Argus: St Patrick's R.C. Primary School. Nursery morning session

Tiny tots from St Patrick's nursery on their first day at school

South Wales Argus: Busy Bees from St Mary's RC Primary School, Newport

The Busy Bees class at St Mary's, Newport

South Wales Argus: Nursery AM - Mrs Lane, Marshfield Primary School

The morning nursery class at Marshfield Primary School

Take a look at our gallery above for more photographs.

More Newport first day at school pictures here

 