The Tesco extra store on Cambrian Road in Newport city centre has closed due to remedial works taking place.

A sign on the shutters read: “Unfortunately we are closed due to an incident beyond our control, please bear with us whilst work take place to get things back to normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

The nearest store closest to the one in Cambrian Road, is located at Clytha Park Road.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Our Cambrian Road Express is currently closed for remedial works. We are working hard to reopen as soon as possible.

We will keep the community updated as we learn more about the timescales for reopening.”

It’s unclear as to when the store will re-open, as the store will remain closed for the foreseeable future until essential works are carried out.