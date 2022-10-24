A GANG have been jailed for a brutal attack on a man who was repeatedly punched and had a bottle thrown at him.

Jay Baber, 27, Robbie Williams, 26, and Nathan Pembridge, 22, gave Gareth Healey a “vicious beating” in Cwmbran.

There was a background of bad feeling between Baber and the victim, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Baber and Williams punched Mr Healey while Pembridge admitted his involvement was limited to throwing a bottle which did not hit the complainant.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, played CCTV footage which captured the assault which took place on April 13.

After she was arrested, Baber kicked a police officer in the chest.

Baber, of East Roedin, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and assaulting an emergency worker.

This put her in breach of a suspended prison sentence for assaulting a police officer which had been imposed just weeks before.

Williams, of The Tower, Southville, Cwmbran, and Pembridge, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, both admitted ABH.

Mrs Yeo said Baber had 13 previous convictions for 17 offences.

Williams had 27 previous convictions for 33 offences, including affray and ABH.

Pembridge had 10 previous convictions for 19 offences, including assaulting an emergency worker.

Gareth Williams, for Baber, who appeared on video link from Eastwood Park Prison, said his client had already served the equivalent of a 12-month sentence after being held in custody on remand.

He added that his client was a mother-of-two who suffers from epilepsy and had suffered seizures in jail.

Julia Cox, representing Williams, said there was “no pre-planning” from her client and the incident was “short-lived”.

Thomas Stanway, for Pembridge, told the court: “He is bitterly sorry for his involvement.”

He added how the defendant has “struggled with his mental health”.

Both Pembridge and Williams had also served the equivalent of 12-month jail terms.

Judge Shomon Khan told the defendants: “This was a sustained group attack where one of your number threw a bottle.

“Jay Baber, you started this and you have the highest culpability.

“You repeatedly punched the victim and were screaming and shouting at him

“Mr Williams, you had a leading role but slightly less than Jay Baber who started the violence.”

The judge added: “This was a deeply unpleasant incident.

“It was a sustained and vicious attack where the defendant isn’t even trying to defend himself.

“He is simply there, taking the beating.”

Baber was jailed for 20 months, Williams sent to prison for 18 months and Pembridge locked up for 10 months.

They were all made subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact their victim and each must pay a victim surcharge.