A DRIVER has been fined more than £400 after being caught speeding on the same stretch of road on consecutive days.
Jaycee Withey, of Arfryn Terrace in Beaufort, was clocked by a speed camera heading eastbound on the A465 between Hirwaun and Baverstock over the 40mph limit twice in April.
On April 23, Withey was recorded as driving at 51mph, while on April 24, Withey was caught doing 56mph.
Withey, 43, pleaded guilty to both charges.
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 21, Withey was fined £136 for the first offence, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and was handed three penalty points.
Withey received a £272 fine for the second offence, and must pay a further £90 in costs and a £40 surcharge, as well as receiving another four penalty points.
