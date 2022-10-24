BUS journeys in Monmouthshire will be free every weekend in December, as well as parking in selected car parks, Monmouthshire council has announced.

The scheme, funded by the Welsh Government, aims to encourage shoppers and commuters to us public transport to help combat the climate emergency, as well as supporting local businesses.

Any bus journey with a start and end point within Monmouthshire will be free.

This comes alongside the return of free parking on weekends in council-owned car parks across the borough.

Councillor Catrin Maby, cabinet member for climate change and the environment, said: “We’re so pleased to have secured Welsh Government funding to help encourage residents to use the county’s buses more.

“Every weekend in December on the approach to Christmas you’ll be able to hop on to any service for a journey between two locations in Monmouthshire and not have to pay.

“So why not have a day trip for a spot of Christmas shopping, or go car-free on your journey to and from work?

“Monmouthshire County Council have introduced electric buses into the fleet on some routes in the county, and we’re working to build upon this.

“If you’re able to, I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this fantastic scheme, which starts on Saturday, December 3 and runs until the end of December.

“It’s the perfect excuse to leave the car at home.”

The free weekend bus travel is in addition to free parking in council-owned car parks every weekend in December, which has run for the previous two years to help support local businesses and encourage more people to shop within Monmouthshire.

This is being offered again this year each weekend from Saturday, December 3, and will also include Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

Council-owned car parks included in the scheme are in Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth, as well as other car parks in the county’s other towns.

To find out about Monmouthshire’s bus services, visit: monmouthshire.gov.uk/buses-trains/bus-timetables-2. A list of the council-owned car park can be found at monmouthshire.gov.uk/car-parks.