The Skirrid Inn is known to be one of the most haunted pubs in Gwent with reports of supernatural occurrences happening on a regular basis.

And as Hallowe'en approaches, the spirits at the Skirrid Inn in Abergavenny are becoming restless with frequent paranormal happenings.

Recently, paranormal expert Tony Ferguson captured a number of unexplained incidents on camera including the eerie sound of voices from an empty, locked room.

He said: “There is definitely a lot going on in that place. We had the whole pub to ourselves and they shut the pub early as they wanted us to come in and document what was going on in there."

The pub is steeped with history and, according to local legend, more than 180 felons were hanged from an oak beam over the staircase, with markings still visible on the wood today.

LOOK: Reader captures ghost image at Skirrid Inn

The 17th century hanging judge George Jefferies is rumoured to haunt the upper floors but the spirits and all bad in the ancient building.

Fanny Price, who worked in the inn in the 18th century, died of consumption at the age of 35. Her spirit is known to frequent room three where she often appears with the smell of lavender.

Paranormal expert Tony Ferguson tells the Argus of his experience visiting the most haunted pub in Wales.

During his visit he witnessed dark energy as well as light, from Fanny and other ghosts that roam the halls.

He said: “We left locked off cameras in every room. I heard a voice saying get out and when I turned the light off, the camera got knocked off.

“In room two, we got a male voice on camera calling out Fanny's name, and also saying other things in a deep voice.

“All night we kept encountering voices that shouldn’t be there. These voices are in the room with us and there was a lot of dark energy. There was a female in there who called my name.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: paranormal happenings at the Skirrid Inn. Video: Tony Ferguson

“Its defiantly the most haunted place I have visited. It’s not horrific or sinister it has a nice reaction as they is communicating with you.

“The bathroom and room two have something horrible in there. Room three, which used to be Fanny’s room, has a nice feeling to it."

The Skirrid Inn runs frequent ghost tours for the public throughout the year, with the latest one at the end of October.

Mr Ferguson plans to visit Tredegar House on his return to Wales next year and has advice for those wishing to visit the Skirrid Inn over spooky season.

He added: “Make sure you stick together and go there with the smallest group and make sure you have a locked off camera, so it covers all angles.

“Tredegar House is on my bucket, it was one we were looking at last time, but they didn’t have availability. I have had many reports about it, so it is one for the future.”