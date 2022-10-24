AWARD winning Welsh conveyancing practice Convey Law has opened its new offices in Swansea.

The firm's new offices are at Swansea Enterprise Park at Swansea Vale.

Headquartered in Newport, Convey Law has a workforce of more than 170 and has doubled in size over the last two years.

Recognised as one of the leading conveyancing companies in the UK, the firm is looking to recruit up to 50 conveyancing professionals and trainees, with staff based at the new Swansea office and with the flexibility to work from home as they chose.

Convey Law, which was founded in 2004, has won a host of business and industry awards including Gold National and Regional Welsh Awards at the Estate Agent of the Year Awards and has been shortlisted again this year. It has also been recognised at numerous national Chamber of Commerce Business and Staff Wellbeing Awards.

The specialist residential conveyancing practice was also named Medium Employer of the Year at the Welsh Government’s prestigious Apprenticeship Awards in 2021 and won the Best New Training Initiative at the British Conveyancing Awards in 2021 in recognition of its exemplary work in training young professionals through its pioneering conveyancing pathway.

The Swansea office will be led by head of legal practice and legal director and current deputy chairman of the Society of Licensed Conveyancers Laura Burkinshaw.

Convey Law managing director Lloyd Davies said: “We have developed and increased our workforce at all levels, including significantly strengthening our directorial and leadership team. The opening of the Swansea office will support our ambitious expansion plans, with new offices in Cardiff set to follow in 2023."