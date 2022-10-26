A unique coffee shop and bar offering a gaming experience is set to open in Newport city centre next month.

The little Tap House will offer craft beer, coffee and gaming, with nostalgic consoles such as Sega Dreamcast, Nintendo 64, and a Nintendo Wii when it opens mid-November.

The new coffee and bar are located at the former site of Radical Tattoo studio on Baneswell Road, off Bridge Street.

James Morgan (Right) with wife Alice Morgan (left) is the creator of Little Tap House. Picture: James Morgan

James Morgan, owner of the Little Tap House, is excited to bring this project to Newport and is looking forward to welcoming customers for a unique experience.

He said: “I am really looking forward to it, it is hopefully going to be a big thing and I am excited to open in Newport especially.

A preview of the space being decorated and kitted out for opening. Picture: The Little Tap House

“It is going to be a mix of everything. It has a bit of a geeky gaming slant to it as I am into that sort of stuff, so I thought why not.

“Its going to be an independent coffee shop in the day, and then in the evening it's going to focus on the craft beer side of it.

“The gaming side is a little add on to the day and evening and we are going to have some retro video games.

“There are going to be a few classic console games that people enjoyed in the 90s like Golden Eye, which was a good one.”

The first floor will be the café and bar area, meanwhile downstairs in the basement will be the gaming area where people can re-live their childhood with classic games.

The basement is where the gaming area will be. Video: The Little Tap House

Board games will also be available such as Dungeons and Dragons, and the area can be hired out to the public to use the space to play their games.

Mr Morgan, originally from Magor, added: “I am thinking on specific days such as Monday to Wednesday I will have the downstairs open for people who want to play games.

“We may hire it out for private hire or open it for people to play video games or board games. Personally I am excited about that side of it.

“I know we have Geek House open at the moment, but we will focus on gaming for adults to have a beer and play some games. I cant wait to open it.”