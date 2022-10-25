A SERIAL thief landed his brother in hot water after giving police a false name after a theft at Newport retail park.

Carlo Heron appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday for a plea and trial preparation hearing, charged with perverting the course of justice.

Heron, 47, was accused of giving officers a false name when questioned about a theft at Newport retail park.

He admitted the offence, which took place on October 8, 2020.

“You gave the name of a real person – that of your own brother who was then arrested,” Judge Huw Rees said, addressing the defendant.

Heron had what Judge Rees described as an “unenviable antecedent record”, with 33 convictions for 91 offences – including 40 offences of theft.

The court heard that Heron had committed the thefts in order to fund his drug habit.

“For the first time in a long time, you now have some stability in your life,” said Judge Rees. “You have your own accommodation.

“You have addressed your issues of homelessness and your issues of drug addiction.

“You have been abstaining from all substances.

“I’m about persuaded there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Heron, of Lingholm Close in St Mellons, was handed a six month sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also attend 19 sessions of a Thinking Skills programme, and must pay the statutory surcharge.

Judge Rees told Heron he had given him a chance, and warned him not to waste it.

“Thank you your honour, I won’t let you down,” he replied.