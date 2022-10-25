Bilingual former Sky News anchor Mai Davies will be the host at the South Wales Argus Business Awards presentation evening.

The invitation-only event will take place on November 24 at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus.

Mai is a TV and radio journalist and broadcaster who currently works for BBC radio. She has previously been an ITV politics presenter.

She is also a TedX Speaker and tutors other Ted speakers.

Mai has travelled the world training journalists and presenters for BBC Media Action and the Thomson Foundation, and is also a very experienced media trainer in the UK.

Mai is also much in demand as a corporate host, hosting award ceremonies, conferences and classical music concerts. She has even hosted an event in Carnegie Hall, New York to great acclaim.

As well as her journalism, Mai is also a writer, currently embarking on her second novel.

The business awards, which are jointly sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales, have attracted entries from businesses large and small from across Gwent.

Judges will soon have the difficult task of whittling down the entries in the 14 categories to a shortlist of finalists.

The categories are:

Business of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales and Newport City Council

Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Cintec

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Gwent Police and the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner

Lifetime Achievement Award

Best Place to Work Award

Family Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year (151-plus employees)

SME Business of the Year (10 to 150 employees)

Micro Business of the Year (one to nine employees)

Start Up Business of the Year

Ethical Business of the Year, sponsored by Parker and Co

Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society

Customer Service Award, sponsored by National Grid, formerly known as Western Power Distribution

And Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Local IQ.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: "We are delighted to be staging the South Wales Argus Business Awards again this year. The last few years have been tough for businesses from all sectors and it will be great to be able to get together and celebrate some of the fantastic businesses of all size we have here in Gwent."

The awards evening will see guests welcomed to a Champagne and red carpet reception before the auditorium-style awards ceremony takes place. There will also be a Q&A session with influential business people before the awards are announced.

* There are still sponsorship opportunities. If you or your business would like to join us as a sponsor of one of the award categories please contact Cathy Parsons, head of events on 07977 967777.