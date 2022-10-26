FOOD company Heinz has teamed up with supermarket giant Morrisons to offer free meals to anyone struggling with the cost of living.

The new 'Ask for Henry' scheme, which has been launched today, allows anyone to get a free jacket potato with Heinz beans, and is available at all Morrisons cafes, including in Newport, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale, and Caerphilly.

The scheme is inspired by the food company's founder Henry J Heinz.

Ask for Henry will be available in Morrisons stores across Gwent. Video: Sarah Leyzell

Jojo De Noronha, president North Europe at Heinz said: “October marks the birthday of a very special member of the Heinz family, our founder Henry J Heinz.

“Henry brought comfort and goodness to others, not just through his food but his actions. We want to honour his good heart and kind spirit by doing what he did best.

“Helping feed people in times of need and that’s why we are launching ‘ask for Henry’ with our partner Morrisons on October 26.

“We believe everyone deserves the goodness, comfort, and warmth of a can of Heinz Beanz can bring, and whilst we know it won’t fix the problem, we hope our ‘ask for Henry initiative can help.

“In this difficult time for many especially over half term.”

A morrisons cafe worker with the food available on the Ask for Henry campaign. Picture: Sarah Layzell

The free meals are open to anybody with no questions asked.

Anybody who need a free meal should ‘ask for Henry’ at their nearest Gwent store.

Sian Whittle, category director of Morrisons Cafés, added: “We know that our customers are under real financial pressure at the moment.

“So therefore, we are pleased to be partnering with Heinz on its ‘ask for Henry’ initiative to offer customers a free jacket potato topped with Beanz.”