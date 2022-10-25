POSTAL workers will strike today in the latest day of industrial action in the ongoing pay dispute.

More than 115,000 postal workers will go on strike as the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said employees have had a two per cent pay rise imposed upon them – which had not been agreed.

The union is demanding the Royal Mail make “an adequate pay award” to cover the current cost of living increases.

However, the CWU has confirmed it has agreed to enter into talks with Royal Mail through ACAS.

“Following an invitation from ACAS, Royal Mail and CWU have agreed to jointly engage with ACAS facilitation in an attempt to resolve the current disputes on Pay and Change,” read a joint statement from the CWU and Royal Mail.

“There is a commitment on both sides to reach a resolution, however we all acknowledge there are significant difficulties to overcome.

“An opening session will now take place on Tuesday, October 25 with the objective to reach an agreed approach for further facilitated talks.”

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “We welcome the mutual agreement to attend ACAS discussions as a positive development, but at this stage, it is not a greatly significant one either.

“This is why the union has not chosen to suspend or call off scheduled strike action.

“Our members are fighting against a bullying management set on stripping their pay, trashing their job security and side-lining their union - it will take more than ACAS talks to hold them back.

“Until the employer reins in its relentless attacks on employees, the strikes will continue to take place.

“Postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignity and respect they deserve.

“We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

Picket lines will be held in Gwent at the following locations: