Oakwood Theme Park remains closed as a Health and Safety investigation continues into the incident which saw a man being airlifted to hospital yesterday (Sunday October 23).

Following the accident on its Treetops ride, the Health and Safety Executive has confirmed that it has been informed and was making inquiries with Dyfed Powys Police.

Oakwood Theme Park issued a statement which said: “As a result of an incident at Oakwood today we have closed the park to the public with immediate effect."

According to the park’s website, the venue - which held the first of its Spooktacular events last weekend – was not due to be open this week regardless of yesterday’s events.

Its next opening is scheduled for the next two weekends, October 29 and 31 and November 1-3, with firework-themed openings on November 4, 5, and 6.

It is unclear when it will repopen. Both are still being advertised, online and outside the park.

Oakwood Theme Park has been contacted today, Monday October 24, for a further comment.

As the Western Telegraph reported yesterday, the park was evacuated following the accident on the Treetops rollercoaster.

Dyfed-Powys Police, the Wales Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance were all called to the scene.

The Wales Air Ambulance is pictured at Oakwood yesterday (Image: Western Telegraph)

The Wales Air Ambulance confirmed that a man was airlifted to hospital, but no update has yet been received on his condition.

The location of the accident has been confirmed by the Health and Safety Executive, which is taking the lead on the investigation.

The authority said that the park is ’currently closed to the public’.

READ MORE

Sian Clayton, HSE’s head of operations in Wales, said: “Our inspectors are investigating an incident on the Treetops rollercoaster at Oakwood Theme Park. We will provide more information when we can.”

The drama at the long-established park, owned by Spanish leisure giant Aspro, began shortly after lunchtime yesterday.

One passenger on the Treetops ride – a small rollercoaster which stands 26 feet high and has a top speed of just over 26 mph – reported hearing ‘horrific screams’ less than a minute after the ride had begun.

After the ride was halted, he said, he noticed ‘the back end of the coaster slipping and sliding off the track’ and subsequently saw a man lying face doiwn on the ground.

The evacuation of the park was carried out by staff, who were asking visitors for their contact details so they could be issued with refunds.