The management of Oakwood Theme Park has said they are ‘deeply saddened’ by yesterday’s incident at the park.

The incident, on the Treetops rollercoaster, is currently being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive

A man was airlifted to hospital by the Wales Air Ambulance as a result.

His condition is currently not known.

The park will re-open this coming weekend for the second of its Hallowe’en themed events, with Treetops remaining closed.

The statement from Oakwood Theme Park said: "We are deeply saddened by the incident that took place on our Treetops ride on Sunday 23rd October in which one of our visitors sustained an injury.

"We are co-operating fully with the HSE investigation into the incident and are unable to comment further at this stage.

"The health, safety, and wellbeing of all our visitors and staff is of paramount importance to us.

"Following guidance from the HSE, Oakwood Theme Park will re-open for the half term holiday in Wales on Saturday 29th October as planned with Treetops remaining closed during the period of investigation.

"All guests affected by yesterday’s closure, will be contacted directly by a member of our team."